CDW Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.4% Upside

CDW Corporation found using ticker (CDW) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 240 and 174 with a mean TP of 207.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 179.86 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.4%. The day 50 moving average is 180.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 172.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $24,178m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cdw.com

The potential market cap would be $27,906m based on the market concensus.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and others; and software products consists of application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, and telecom services, as well as warranties; mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.