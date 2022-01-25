CDW Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.9% Upside

CDW Corporation with ticker code (CDW) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 250 and 200 with a mean TP of 212.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 184.66 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 195.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 185.05. The market cap for the company is $25,129m. Company Website: https://www.cdw.com

The potential market cap would be $28,865m based on the market concensus.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and other hardware; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides field services, managed services, warranties, configuration services, partner services, and telecom services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.