CDK Global, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

CDK Global, Inc. found using ticker (CDK) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 67 and 56 calculating the mean target price we have 62. Now with the previous closing price of 56.64 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 54.58 while the 200 day moving average is 49.91. The company has a market cap of $6,833m. Find out more information at: http://www.cdkglobal.com

CDK Global, Inc. provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 30,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.