CDK Global, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 16.9% Upside

CDK Global, Inc. found using ticker (CDK) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 67 and 56 with the average target price sitting at 62.6. With the stocks previous close at 53.54 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 55.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 50.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,511m. Company Website: http://www.cdkglobal.com

CDK Global, Inc. provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 30,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.