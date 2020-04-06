CDK Global – Consenus Indicates Potential 68.3% Upside

CDK Global found using ticker (CDK) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 35 and has a mean target at 50.6. Now with the previous closing price of 30.06 this would imply there is a potential upside of 68.3%. The 50 day MA is 39.89 and the 200 day MA is 49.07. The market cap for the company is $3,648m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cdkglobal.com

CDK Global provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 30,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in

