CDK Global – Consenus Indicates Potential 53.6% Upside

CDK Global with ticker code (CDK) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 67 and 56 with a mean TP of 62.6. With the stocks previous close at 40.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 53.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 51.03 while the 200 day moving average is 50.59. The market cap for the company is $4,988m. Company Website: http://www.cdkglobal.com

CDK Global provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 30,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

