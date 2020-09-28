CDK Global – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.2% Upside

CDK Global found using ticker (CDK) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 55 and has a mean target at 56.6. Now with the previous closing price of 42.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.2%. The day 50 moving average is 45.29 and the 200 day MA is 40.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,300m. Find out more information at: http://www.cdkglobal.com

CDK Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 30,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn