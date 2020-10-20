CDK Global – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.0% Upside

CDK Global found using ticker (CDK) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 55 calculating the mean target price we have 56.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.0%. The day 50 moving average is 44.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,444m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cdkglobal.com

CDK Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 30,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

