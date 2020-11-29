CDK Global – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.7% Upside

CDK Global with ticker code (CDK) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 55 with a mean TP of 56.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 47.27 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.7%. The day 50 moving average is 46.1 while the 200 day moving average is 43.9. The company has a market cap of $5,688m. Company Website: http://www.cdkglobal.com

CDK Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 30,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.