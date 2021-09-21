CDK Global – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.9% Upside

CDK Global with ticker code (CDK) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 72 and 56 with the average target price sitting at 64.33. Now with the previous closing price of 42.35 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 51.9%. The 50 day MA is 43.32 and the 200 day moving average is 49.92. The market cap for the company is $5,081m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cdkglobal.com

CDK Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. The company’s flagship Dealer Management System provides software solutions that facilitates the sale of new and used vehicles, consumer financing, repair and maintenance services, and vehicle and parts inventory management. It also provides a portfolio of layered software applications and services to address the needs of automotive retail workflows. In addition, the company offers data management and business intelligence solutions to automotive retailers and original equipment manufacturers through its Neuron intelligent data platform. Further, it offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. The company serves approximately 15,000 retail locations. CDK Global was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.