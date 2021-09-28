Twitter
CDK Global – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.9% Upside

CDK Global found using ticker (CDK) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 56 calculating the mean target price we have 60.33. Now with the previous closing price of 43.76 this indicates there is a potential upside of 37.9%. The day 50 moving average is 42.7 and the 200 day moving average is 49.59. The market cap for the company is $5,269m. Company Website: http://www.cdkglobal.com

CDK Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. The company’s flagship Dealer Management System provides software solutions that facilitates the sale of new and used vehicles, consumer financing, repair and maintenance services, and vehicle and parts inventory management. It also provides a portfolio of layered software applications and services to address the needs of automotive retail workflows. In addition, the company offers data management and business intelligence solutions to automotive retailers and original equipment manufacturers through its Neuron intelligent data platform. Further, it offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. The company serves approximately 15,000 retail locations. CDK Global was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

