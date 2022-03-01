CDK Global – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.2% Upside

CDK Global with ticker code (CDK) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 57.5 and 48 calculating the average target price we see 52.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.79 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.2%. The day 50 moving average is 42.56 and the 200 day MA is 44.87. The company has a market cap of $5,295m. Company Website: https://www.cdkglobal.com

The potential market cap would be $6,100m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

CDK Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. The company’s flagship Dealer Management System provides software solutions that facilitates the sale of new and used vehicles, consumer financing, repair and maintenance services, and vehicle and parts inventory management. It also provides a portfolio of layered software applications and services to address the needs of automotive retail workflows. In addition, the company offers data management and business intelligence solutions to automotive retailers and original equipment manufacturers through its Neuron intelligent data platform. Further, it offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. The company serves approximately 15,000 retail locations. CDK Global was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.