C&C Group Plc 28.3% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

C&C Group Plc with ticker (LON:CCR) now has a potential upside of 28.3% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 230 GBX for the company, which when compared to the C&C Group Plc share price of 165 GBX at opening today (09/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 28.3%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 166 (52 week high) with an average of 832,808 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £639,436,981.

C&C Group plc is a vertically integrated drinks company. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes branded beer, cider, wine, spirits and soft drinks across the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company operates through two segments: Ireland and Great Britain. The Ireland segment is engaged in the sale of the Company’s own branded products across the island of Ireland, principally Bulmers, Magners, Tennent’s, Five Lamps, Clonmel 1650, Heverlee, Dowd’s Lane, Seven Summits hard seltzer, Roundstone Irish Ale, Linden Village, Finches and Tipperary Water. The Great Britain segment is engaged in the sale of the Company’s own branded products in Scotland, with Tennent’s, Caledonia Best, Heverlee and Magners the main brands. This segment includes the sale of its portfolio of owned cider brands across the rest of GB, including Magners, Orchard Pig, K Cider and Blackthorn, which are distributed in partnership with Budweiser Brewing Group.



