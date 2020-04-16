C&C Group Plc 11% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

C&C Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CCR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. C&C Group Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within International Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 182 EUR on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -11.0% from the opening price of 204.5 EUR. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 8.7 points and decreased 181 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 427 EUR while the year low share price is currently 140.6 EUR.

C&C Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 281.83 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 354.87. There are currently 310,328,021 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,938,604. Market capitalisation for LON:CCR is £614,449,481 GBP.

