Cboe Global Markets, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential .8% Upside

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. found using ticker (CBOE) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 107 with a mean TP of 121.2. With the stocks previous close at 120.19 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .8%. The day 50 moving average is 119.3 while the 200 day moving average is 116.21. The company has a market cap of $13,033m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cboe.com

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures, bitcoins, and other products. The European Equities segment trades in pan-European listed equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the recognized investment exchange. It also provides listed cash equities and ETPs routed transaction services, as well as listing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; DJI Opco, LLC.; and Cboe Vest Financial Group, Inc. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.