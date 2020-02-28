Cboe Global Markets, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -.5% Downside

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. found using ticker (CBOE) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 137 and 105 calculating the average target price we see 123.21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 123.81 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.5%. The 50 day MA is 121.1 and the 200 day MA is 118.44. The market cap for the company is $13,440m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cboe.com

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures, bitcoins, and other products. The European Equities segment trades in pan-European listed equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the recognized investment exchange. It also provides listed cash equities and ETPs routed transaction services, as well as listing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; DJI Opco, LLC.; and Cboe Vest Financial Group, Inc. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

