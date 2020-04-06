Cboe Global Markets – Consenus Indicates Potential 19.3% Upside

Cboe Global Markets with ticker code (CBOE) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 138 and 86 with the average target price sitting at 110.21. With the stocks previous close at 92.37 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 102.21 while the 200 day moving average is 114.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,833m. Company Website: http://www.cboe.com

Cboe Global Markets, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures, bitcoins, and other products. The European Equities segment trades in pan-European listed equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the recognized investment exchange. It also provides listed cash equities and ETPs routed transaction services, as well as listing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. Cboe Global Markets has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; DJI Opco, LLC.; and Cboe Vest Financial Group The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn