CBL & Associates Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.3% Upside

CBL & Associates Properties, In found using ticker (CBL) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 0.25 and 0.25 calculating the average target price we see 0.25. With the stocks previous close at 0.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 56.3%. The day 50 moving average is 0.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $30m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cblproperties.com

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 108 properties totaling 68.2 million square feet across 26 states, including 68 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 9 properties managed for third parties. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties.

