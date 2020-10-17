CBL & Associates Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.3% Upside

CBL & Associates Properties, In found using ticker (CBL) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.25 and 0.25 and has a mean target at 0.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.16 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 56.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.17 and the 200 day MA is 0.23. The market cap for the company is $32m. Find out more information at: http://www.cblproperties.com

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 108 properties totaling 68.2 million square feet across 26 states, including 68 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 9 properties managed for third parties. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn