CBL & Associates Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.3% Upside

CBL & Associates Properties, In found using ticker (CBL) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.25 and 0.25 and has a mean target at 0.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.16 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 56.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.17 and the 200 day MA is 0.23. The market cap for the company is $32m. Find out more information at: http://www.cblproperties.com
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 108 properties totaling 68.2 million square feet across 26 states, including 68 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 9 properties managed for third parties. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties.