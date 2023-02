CBIZ, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.8% Upside

CBIZ, Inc. found using ticker (CBZ) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 58 and 55 with a mean TP of 56.5. Now with the previous closing price of 47.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 47.74 and the 200 day moving average is 44.74. The company has a market cap of $2,541m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cbiz.com

The potential market cap would be $3,043m based on the market concensus.

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.