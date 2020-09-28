CBIZ – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.8% Upside

CBIZ with ticker code (CBZ) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 27 with the average target price sitting at 28.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.3 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.8%. The 50 day MA is 24.01 and the 200 day MA is 22.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,230m. Company Website: http://www.cbiz.com

CBIZ provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company’s financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The company also offers national practices services, such as managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

