CBIZ – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.8% Upside

CBIZ with ticker code (CBZ) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 27 with the average target price sitting at 28.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.8%. The day 50 moving average is 23.43 and the 200 day MA is 23.33. The company has a market cap of $1,294m. Find out more information at: http://www.cbiz.com

CBIZ provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company’s financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The company also offers national practices services, such as managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

