CBIZ – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.6% Upside

CBIZ with ticker code (CBZ) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 52 and 47 calculating the mean target price we have 49.5. With the stocks previous close at 39.42 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.6%. The day 50 moving average is 40.3 and the 200 day MA is 38.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,051m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cbiz.com

The potential market cap would be $2,576m based on the market concensus.

CBIZ provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.