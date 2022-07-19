Twitter
CBIZ – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.3% Upside

CBIZ found using ticker (CBZ) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 52 and 47 with a mean TP of 49.5. With the stocks previous close at 40.16 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.3%. The 50 day MA is 39.75 and the 200 day MA is 38.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,081m. Company Website: https://www.cbiz.com

The potential market cap would be $2,565m based on the market concensus.

CBIZ provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

