CBIZ – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.5% Upside

CBIZ with ticker code (CBZ) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 49 and 47 with the average target price sitting at 48. With the stocks previous close at 39.49 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.5%. The 50 day MA is 38.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,078m. Find out more information at: https://www.cbiz.com

The potential market cap would be $2,526m based on the market concensus.

CBIZ provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices segment offers managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.