CBIZ – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.1% Upside

CBIZ with ticker code (CBZ) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 36 calculating the average target price we see 39.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.89 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 32.91 and the 200 day moving average is 32.93. The company has a market cap of $1,730m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cbiz.com

CBIZ provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices segment offers managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

