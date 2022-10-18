CBIZ – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.9% Upside

CBIZ with ticker code (CBZ) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 50 calculating the mean target price we have 52.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 43.77 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.9%. The 50 day MA is 44.71 and the 200 day MA is 41.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,293m. Company Website: https://www.cbiz.com

The potential market cap would be $2,750m based on the market concensus.

CBIZ provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.