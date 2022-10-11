CBIZ – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.8% Upside

CBIZ with ticker code (CBZ) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 50 with the average target price sitting at 52.5. Now with the previous closing price of 44.18 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 44.79 and the 200 day MA is 41.2. The company has a market cap of $2,260m. Find out more information at: https://www.cbiz.com

The potential market cap would be $2,686m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

CBIZ provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.