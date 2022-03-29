CBIZ – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.5% Upside

CBIZ found using ticker (CBZ) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 49 and 47 and has a mean target at 48. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 39 and the 200 day MA is 36.01. The market cap for the company is $2,106m. Find out more information at: https://www.cbiz.com

The potential market cap would be $2,496m based on the market concensus.

CBIZ provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.