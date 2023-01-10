Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

CBIZ – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

CBIZ with ticker code (CBZ) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 58 and 50 calculating the average target price we see 54. Now with the previous closing price of 46.52 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.1%. The day 50 moving average is 48.19 while the 200 day moving average is 43.88. The company has a market cap of $2,327m. Find out more information at: https://www.cbiz.com

The potential market cap would be $2,701m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

CBIZ provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.