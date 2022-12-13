CBIZ, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.9% Upside

CBIZ, Inc. found using ticker (CBZ) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 58 and 50 with a mean TP of 54. Given that the stocks previous close was at 49.6 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.9%. The 50 day MA is 47.45 and the 200 day moving average is 43.17. The market cap for the company is $2,540m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cbiz.com

The potential market cap would be $2,765m based on the market concensus.

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.