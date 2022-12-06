CBIZ, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.7% Upside

CBIZ, Inc. with ticker code (CBZ) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 58 and 50 with the average target price sitting at 54. Now with the previous closing price of 50.16 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.7%. The 50 day MA is 46.84 and the 200 day MA is 42.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,496m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cbiz.com

The potential market cap would be $2,688m based on the market concensus.