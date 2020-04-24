CBAK Energy Technology – Consenus Indicates Potential 365.1% Upside

CBAK Energy Technology with ticker code (CBAT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 2 and 2 calculating the mean target price we have 2. With the stocks previous close at 0.43 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 365.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.42 and the 200 day moving average is 0.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $23m. Find out more information at: http://www.cbak.com.cn

CBAK Energy Technology, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology was founded in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn