CBAK Energy Technology – Consenus Indicates Potential 344.4% Upside

CBAK Energy Technology with ticker code (CBAT) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 2. With the stocks previous close at 0.45 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 344.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.41 and the 200 day moving average is 0.65. The company has a market cap of $25m. Company Website: http://www.cbak.com.cn

CBAK Energy Technology, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology was founded in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

