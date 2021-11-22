Caterpillar – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

Caterpillar with ticker code (CAT) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 291 and 125 with the average target price sitting at 229.89. With the stocks previous close at 201.42 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The day 50 moving average is 200.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 215.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $110,335m. Visit the company website at: http://www.caterpillar.com

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors. The company’s Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovels, draglines, rotary drills, hard rock vehicles, track-type tractors, mining trucks, longwall miners, wheel loaders, off-highway and articulated trucks, wheel tractor scrapers, wheel dozers, landfill and soil compactors, machinery components, autonomous ready vehicles and solutions, and select work tools. Its Energy & Transportation segment offers reciprocating engine powered generator sets; reciprocating engines and integrated systems for the power generation, marine, oil, and gas industries; turbines, centrifugal gas compressors, and related services; remanufactured reciprocating engines and components; and diesel-electric locomotives and components, and other rail-related products. The company’s Financial Products segment provides operating and finance leases, installment sale contracts, working capital loans, and wholesale financing; and insurance and risk management, as well as other equipment-related loans. Its All Other Operating segment offers filters and fluids, undercarriage, ground engaging tools, fluid transfer products, precision seals, and rubber sealing and connecting components; parts distribution; integrated logistics solutions; portfolio management; brand management and marketing strategy; and digital investments services. The company was formerly known as Caterpillar Tractor Co. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.