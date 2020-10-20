CatchMark Timber Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.7% Upside

CatchMark Timber Trust found using ticker (CTT) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.5 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 10.83. Now with the previous closing price of 8.48 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.08 while the 200 day moving average is 8.69. The market cap for the company is $402m. Company Website: http://www.catchmark.com

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.

