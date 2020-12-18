CatchMark Timber Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.6% Upside

CatchMark Timber Trust found using ticker (CTT) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11.5 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 10.83. With the stocks previous close at 9.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.29 and the 200 day MA is 9.19. The company has a market cap of $487m. Company Website: http://www.catchmark.com

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.