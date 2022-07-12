CatchMark Timber Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

CatchMark Timber Trust found using ticker (CTT) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12.25 and 8 and has a mean target at 11.15. With the stocks previous close at 10.34 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.8%. The day 50 moving average is 9.57 and the 200 day MA is 8.9. The company has a market cap of $508m. Visit the company website at: https://www.catchmark.com

The potential market cap would be $548m based on the market concensus.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.