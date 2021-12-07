CatchMark Timber Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.3% Upside

CatchMark Timber Trust found using ticker (CTT) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10.75 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 9.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.56 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.51 and the 200 day moving average is 10.95. The company has a market cap of $374m. Find out more information at: https://www.catchmark.com

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.