CatchMark Timber Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.5% Upside

CatchMark Timber Trust found using ticker (CTT) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 9 with a mean TP of 9.8. Now with the previous closing price of 8.56 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.5%. The day 50 moving average is 10.82 and the 200 day moving average is 11.49. The company has a market cap of $419m. Company Website: http://www.catchmark.com

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.