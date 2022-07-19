CatchMark Timber Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

CatchMark Timber Trust found using ticker (CTT) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.25 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 11.75. Now with the previous closing price of 10.3 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.77 and the 200 day moving average is 8.85. The market cap for the company is $504m. Find out more information at: https://www.catchmark.com

The potential market cap would be $575m based on the market concensus.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.