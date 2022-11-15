CatchMark Timber Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

CatchMark Timber Trust with ticker code (CTT) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.25 and 11.5 with the average target price sitting at 11.94. Now with the previous closing price of 10.52 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.75 and the 200 day moving average is 9.19. The market cap for the company is $511m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

The potential market cap would be $580m based on the market concensus.