CatchMark Timber Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

CatchMark Timber Trust found using ticker (CTT) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.25 and 11.5 calculating the average target price we see 11.94. With the stocks previous close at 10.52 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.5%. The 50 day MA is 10.75 while the 200 day moving average is 9.19. The company has a market capitalisation of $511m. Find out more information at: 0

The potential market cap would be $580m based on the market concensus.