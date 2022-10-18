CatchMark Timber Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

CatchMark Timber Trust with ticker code (CTT) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.25 and 11.5 calculating the mean target price we have 11.94. With the stocks previous close at 10.52 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.5%. The day 50 moving average is 10.75 while the 200 day moving average is 9.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $511m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

The potential market cap would be $580m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

0