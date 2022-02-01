Twitter
CatchMark Timber Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

CatchMark Timber Trust found using ticker (CTT) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 10.75 and 8 with a mean TP of 9.15. Now with the previous closing price of 8.16 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.24 and the 200 day MA is 10.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $401m. Visit the company website at: https://www.catchmark.com

The potential market cap would be $450m based on the market concensus.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.

