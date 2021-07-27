CatchMark Timber Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.8% Upside

CatchMark Timber Trust found using ticker (CTT) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.5 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 13.04. With the stocks previous close at 11.66 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.78 and the 200 day MA is 11.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $596m. Visit the company website at: http://www.catchmark.com

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.