CatchMark Timber Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.9% Upside

CatchMark Timber Trust found using ticker (CTT) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10.75 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 9.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.1 and the 200 day MA is 9.76. The company has a market cap of $392m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.catchmark.com

The potential market cap would be $435m based on the market concensus.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.