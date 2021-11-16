CatchMark Timber Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.9% Upside

CatchMark Timber Trust found using ticker (CTT) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 10.75 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 9.55. With the stocks previous close at 8.61 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.9%. The 50 day MA is 10 and the 200 day MA is 11.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $418m. Visit the company website at: http://www.catchmark.com

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.