Catasys – Consenus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

Catasys with ticker code (CATS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 27.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.25 and the 200 day MA is 15.98. The market cap for the company is $494m. Find out more information at: http://catasys.com

Catasys provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, and human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. The company offers OnTrak solution, which is an integrated suite of services that includes evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or through telehealth, nurse-led care coaching, and local community support. Its OnTrak solution treats members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The company was formerly known as Hythiam and changed its name to Catasys in March 2011. Catasys was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

