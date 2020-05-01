Catasys – Consenus Indicates Potential -4.2% Downside

Catasys found using ticker (CATS) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 29.5. With the stocks previous close at 30.79 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.2%. The day 50 moving average is 19.51 and the 200 day MA is 16.81. The market cap for the company is $509m. Find out more information at: http://catasys.com

Catasys provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, and human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. The company offers OnTrak solution, which is an integrated suite of services that includes evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or through telehealth, nurse-led care coaching, and local community support. Its OnTrak solution treats members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The company was formerly known as Hythiam and changed its name to Catasys in March 2011. Catasys was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

